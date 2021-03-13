Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $15.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 465,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
