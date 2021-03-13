Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $15.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,279,717 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 465,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.