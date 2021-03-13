Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.44 Million

Brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post $378.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.77 million and the lowest is $375.10 million. Titan International reported sales of $341.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Titan International by 24.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Titan International by 71.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 261,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,940. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

