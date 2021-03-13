Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.52 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,665,798 shares of company stock valued at $99,575,486 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEN stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 2,852,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $844.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.