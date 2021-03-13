Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.58). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 313,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,053. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $96.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

