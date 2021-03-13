Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pure Storage posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after purchasing an additional 565,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $62,124,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 3,928,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,003. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

