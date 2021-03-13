Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. Kilroy Realty also posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $69.38. 27,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,497. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.