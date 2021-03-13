Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $260,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 62.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.