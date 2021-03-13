Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyadic International.
Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.14.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.
