Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ball posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $84.64. 1,392,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,915. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ball by 82.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

