Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $766.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.