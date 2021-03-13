Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 247,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,970. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

