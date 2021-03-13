Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Redwood Trust reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 1,464,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,980. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

