Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 705,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,587. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,583.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.