Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $431.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.00 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.33. 1,588,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,192 shares of company stock worth $5,909,986. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.