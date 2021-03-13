Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $146.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.80 million. Funko posted sales of $136.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $731.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $752.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $797.03 million, with estimates ranging from $772.10 million to $827.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

FNKO stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,234,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Funko by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

