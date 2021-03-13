Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce $6.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.08 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $25.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $26.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.68. 2,288,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,657. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

