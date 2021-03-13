Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

AKTS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $604.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock worth $666,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.