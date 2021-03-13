Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $451.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 41.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

