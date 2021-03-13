Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $538.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,024. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.