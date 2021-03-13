Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $834.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $834.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.24 million to $862.22 million. Brinker International reported sales of $860.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,544 shares of company stock worth $861,010 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.15. 652,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,117. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.