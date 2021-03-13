Brighton Jones LLC Has $553.56 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 34.2% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $553,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
