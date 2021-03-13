Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.