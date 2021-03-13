Brian David Archbold Sells 223 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $266.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.41 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

