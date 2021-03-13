Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTGY. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

