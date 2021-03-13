Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €85.50 ($100.59) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.99.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

