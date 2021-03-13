Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €85.50 ($100.59) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

