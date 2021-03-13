Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,830 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 160,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSG opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

