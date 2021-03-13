Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

