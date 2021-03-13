Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triple-S Management by 385.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTS opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $661.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

