Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tejon Ranch worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

TRC stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $451.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

