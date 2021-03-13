Brandon B. Buhler Sells 22,320 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.