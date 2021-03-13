Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 6,978 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PetroChina by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 451,408 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.