Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,499 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Orange by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

