Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI opened at $94.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.