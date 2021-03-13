Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

