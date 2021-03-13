Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WLK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,871. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $93.72 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.