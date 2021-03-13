Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 7234685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

Specifically, insider Tom Carter bought 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986 ($26,111.84).

Get Brand Architekts Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.18.

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.