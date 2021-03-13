Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the February 11th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BXBLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. 23,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5519 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

