Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brady by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,739 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. Insiders have sold 80,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

BRC stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

