bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPOSY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. ING Group upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bpost SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.