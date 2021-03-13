Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,950%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. 985,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,622. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

