Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,950%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. 985,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,622. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.