BOX Token (BOX) Trading 145.8% Higher Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $332.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 145.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.01 or 0.00374920 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

