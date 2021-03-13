Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,178,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of BOX worth $31,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 50.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

