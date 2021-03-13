BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 589.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

