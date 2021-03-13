BonusCloud (BXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,048.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $33,048.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00048661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00664427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

