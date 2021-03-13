Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BONXF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

