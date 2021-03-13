Bonded Finance (BOND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.14 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 256.9% higher against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and $4.29 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00462007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00062868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00084731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00516583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012601 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

