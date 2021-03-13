BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $468.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.80 million and the highest is $476.10 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 173,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,092. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $97.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

