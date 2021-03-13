Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $801.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 801.50 ($10.47) and last traded at GBX 800.50 ($10.46), with a volume of 37466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($10.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 724.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 691.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

