BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.80 ($60.94).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €53.08 ($62.45) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of €46.42 and a 200 day moving average of €40.30.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.