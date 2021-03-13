Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 349,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

