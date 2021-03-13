BloombergSen Inc. Cuts Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BloombergSen Inc. lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,948,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up 10.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.05% of Colliers International Group worth $173,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

